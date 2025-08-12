Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 109.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.55% to Rs 142.15 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 109.70% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 71.55% to Rs 142.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.142.1582.8614.6818.7125.7413.4922.8210.6815.357.32

