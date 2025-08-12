Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 14.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 104.16 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 14.09% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 104.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.104.1691.249.429.865.294.892.282.021.701.49

