Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit rises 295.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Scoobee Day Garments India rose 295.45% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 114.05% to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.547.2614.2920.801.760.841.170.220.870.22

