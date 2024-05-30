Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 180.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.88% to Rs 86.79 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives rose 180.08% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.88% to Rs 86.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 310.42% to Rs 28.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.49% to Rs 271.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News