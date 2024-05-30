Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 322.76 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 99.65% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 322.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.90% to Rs 34.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 1214.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1091.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News