Sula Vineyards Q4 PAT declines 4% YoY to Rs 13 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.60/sh

The wine producer reported consolidated net profit fell 3.84% to Rs 13.03 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 13.55 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 2.6% YoY to Rs 125.71 crore during the quarter. However, profit before tax (PBT) fell 27.56% to ₹13.56 crore from Rs 18.72 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 28.5 crore, down 3.4% from Rs 29.5 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin contracted to 21.4% from 22.4% in Q4 FY24.

The companys own brand sales stood at Rs 109.6 crore as of 31 March 2025, registering a de-growth of 2.9% on a YoY basis.

The wine tourism segment performed strongly, with revenue rising 24.6% YoY to Rs 20.4 crore in Q4 FY25. The growth was supported by the successful SulaFest 2025, improved resort occupancy, and increased guest spending.

The companys Elite and Premium brands drove a 5% YoY growth in overall sales. The elite category alone rose 17%, led by demand for The Source and RASA. These segments contributed a record 77.1% to total wine sales in FY25 and 75.5% in Q4 FY25.

For the full year, Sulas net profit declined 24.77% to Rs 70.20 crore, despite a 2.01% increase in revenue to Rs 579.15 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Rajeev Samant, CEO of Sula, said, We are pleased to report our highest-ever revenue from operations in both Q4 and FY25. However, Own Brands sales were relatively subdued in Q4, impacted by urban consumption slowdown, lower WIPS credit, export contraction, and temporary retailer destocking in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Despite these challenges, several markets, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Assam, along with CSD, delivered strong double-digit growth, supporting our pan-India brand vision. The Source range also posted robust double-digit growth in Q4 and FY25, strengthening our Elite portfolio.

Our wine tourism segment saw 25% YoY growth in Q4, driven by SulaFest25 and strong resort performance. Profitability remained stable, supported by continued focus on overhead optimization.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is May 23.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of the manufacture, purchase, and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Shares of Sula Vineyards rose 0.98% to Rs 273.35 on the BSE.

