Premier Explosives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

CP Capital Limited, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 May 2025.

Premier Explosives Ltd tumbled 5.81% to Rs 451.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

CP Capital Limited lost 4.99% to Rs 225.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1828 shares in the past one month.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 324.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2068 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd dropped 4.11% to Rs 0.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd corrected 3.20% to Rs 853.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59157 shares in the past one month.

