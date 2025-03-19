Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 3.17%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.55%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 6.75% over last one month compared to 11.62% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 3.17% today to trade at Rs 112.35. The BSE Metal index is up 1.55% to quote at 31065.09. The index is up 11.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 2.57% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.91% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 14.47 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 6.75% over last one month compared to 11.62% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.65 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.2 on 12 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News