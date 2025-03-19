LTTS launches an AI-powered railway track inspection solution - TrackEi

L&T Technology Services announced the launch of TrackEi, an AI-powered railway track inspection solution. Designed as part of LTTS' growing mobility portfolio, TrackEi leverages the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics to deliver real-time defect detection and, support predictive maintenance, enhancing safety for rail networks worldwide.

The latest development follows a series of accolades recognizing LTTS' leadership in rail innovation, including winning the Etihad Rail Innovation Award for its Innovative Way to Detect Visible Rail Defects in Real-Time. TrackEi will be showcased at the NVIDIA GTC 2025 AI Conference, highlighting LTTS' ongoing commitment to AI-driven transformation in transportation infrastructure.

Traditionally, rail inspection involved manual processes or slow-moving trolleys, which are time consuming and sometimes fail to detect critical flaws in time to prevent derailments. TrackEi addresses this challenge by automating high-speed inspections at over 60 Miles Per Hour, utilizing high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to identify issues such as broken rails, cracks, track misalignments, and other structural defects. By integrating deep learning algorithms powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, TrackEi delivers immediate actionable intelligence and continuously improves detection accuracy over time.

The launch of TrackEi builds on LTTS' deep collaboration with NVIDIA, which recently included the unveiling of a cutting-edge AI Experience Zone at LTTS. This ongoing partnership underscores LTTS' commitment to driving innovation across industries by leveraging advanced AI technologies.

Accelerated by the NVIDIA JetsonTM platform, LTTS' TrackEi solution, having gone through initial trial at our Class-I Railroad customers in different variants, is currently undergoing testing and evaluation at MxV Rail in Pueblo, CO, under the supervision of Dr. Anish Poudel, Scientist (Research & Innovation) and his research team. MxV Rail is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads.

