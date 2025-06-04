Premium Merchants standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Premium Merchants declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.