Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -22.43 crore

Net Loss of Sybly Industries reported to Rs 26.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -22.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-22.430.02 PL 00.02 -100 OPM %100.13-1250.00 -0-2450.00 - PBDT-26.08-0.62 -4106 -0.24-0.88 73 PBT-26.08-0.65 -3912 -0.24-1.01 76 NP-26.08-3.65 -615 -0.24-3.52 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

