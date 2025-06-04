Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro bags multi-year deal from Entrust to accelerate growth strategy

Wipro bags multi-year deal from Entrust to accelerate growth strategy

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wipro said that it has secured a multi-year deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, where it will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

The IT company will utilize cutting-edge industry practices to assist Entrust in product development, infrastructure, and application modernization. Wipro will deploy Gen AI-powered solutions to redefine self-service, resulting in improved user experiences, swift query resolution, and reduced support response times.

Additionally, the Wipro team will bolster application security by integrating advanced analytics to proactively identify vulnerabilities and offer actionable insights for intelligent software development. Ultimately, this collaboration will enable Entrust to enhance productivity, elevate employee satisfaction and security measures, and reduce costs through streamlined IT operations and reporting.

Jeff Smolinski, senior vice president of operations, Entrust, said, We are pleased to leverage Wipros domain expertise and AI-powered solutions to support our strategy, increase our agility, and drive growth, we chose Wipro based on its ability to help us access top talent, scale up to meet market opportunities, and add new capabilities. Wipros customer-centric approach and alignment with Entrust values of innovation, collaboration, and integrity help make them the right partner to help us achieve our long-term goals.

Malay Joshi, CEO - Americas 1, Wipro, said, We are excited to bring our proven expertise to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered software development services at scale to further Entrusts strategic priorities. This collaboration with Entrust highlights our commitment to innovation and delivering measurable value as we work together to shape a future where AI leads business transformation.

Wipro is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients most complex digital transformation needs Leveraging its holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, it help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 6.43% to Rs 3,569.60 crore on 0.83% increase in net sales to Rs 22,504.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

The counter fell 0.61% to end at Rs 246.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Kadam Mobility

R Systems International partners with Mavvrik

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Techno Electric & Engineering Company wins contract from RailTel

Praj Industries collaborates with IATA and ISMA

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story