Wipro bags multi-year deal from Entrust to accelerate growth strategy

Wipro said that it has secured a multi-year deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, where it will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

The IT company will utilize cutting-edge industry practices to assist Entrust in product development, infrastructure, and application modernization. Wipro will deploy Gen AI-powered solutions to redefine self-service, resulting in improved user experiences, swift query resolution, and reduced support response times.

Additionally, the Wipro team will bolster application security by integrating advanced analytics to proactively identify vulnerabilities and offer actionable insights for intelligent software development. Ultimately, this collaboration will enable Entrust to enhance productivity, elevate employee satisfaction and security measures, and reduce costs through streamlined IT operations and reporting.

Jeff Smolinski, senior vice president of operations, Entrust, said, We are pleased to leverage Wipros domain expertise and AI-powered solutions to support our strategy, increase our agility, and drive growth, we chose Wipro based on its ability to help us access top talent, scale up to meet market opportunities, and add new capabilities. Wipros customer-centric approach and alignment with Entrust values of innovation, collaboration, and integrity help make them the right partner to help us achieve our long-term goals. Malay Joshi, CEO - Americas 1, Wipro, said, We are excited to bring our proven expertise to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered software development services at scale to further Entrusts strategic priorities. This collaboration with Entrust highlights our commitment to innovation and delivering measurable value as we work together to shape a future where AI leads business transformation.