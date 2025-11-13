NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 1.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 120.26 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 1.83% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 120.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.120.2693.4814.2712.3618.0516.3612.9613.339.639.81

