Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 25.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 25.75% to Rs 292.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 2307.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1862.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2307.301862.1038.0242.08654.80599.80438.60409.30292.50232.60

