Stock Alert: Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Lab, Berger Paints, GAIL (India), Mankind Pharma

Power Grid Corporation of India, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, Aadhar Housing Finance, Jindal Steel & Power, Blue Star, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Endurance Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, GE Power India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, JB Chemicals, JK Lakshmi Cement, RITES, Sonata Software, TeamLease Services, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Trident will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Titan Company reported 25% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 940 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 23.88% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,268 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Dr Reddys Laboratories consolidated net profit decreased 15.28% to Rs 1,255.7 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,482.2 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,038.2 crore in Q2 FY25, up 16.45% as agasint Rs 6,902.6 crore posted in Q2 FY24. The revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in global generics revenues.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved fund infusion by way of investment in equity shares of Dr. Reddys Laboratories LLC, Russia, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, upto an amount of Rs 600 crore. The fund will be used for working capital requirements.

Mankind Pharmas consolidated net profit jumped 28.96% to Rs 659 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 511 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 13.58% YoY to Rs 3,076 crore during the quarter.

GAIL India s consolidated net profit declined 16% to Rs 2,960 crore despite a 3.47% increase in revenue (excluding excise duty) to Rs 32,911.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24..

Berger Paints India's consolidated net profit declined 7.53% to Rs 270 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 292 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose 0.28% YoY to Rs 2,775 crore during the quarter.

Timken India reported 3.22% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90 crore despite of 10.41% increase in revenue to Rs 753 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

JK Tyres consolidated net profit declined 43.77% to Rs 140 crore on 7.9% fall in revenue to Rs 3621 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

