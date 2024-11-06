Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Lab, Berger Paints, GAIL (India), Mankind Pharma

Stock Alert: Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Lab, Berger Paints, GAIL (India), Mankind Pharma

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Result Today:

Power Grid Corporation of India, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, Aadhar Housing Finance, Jindal Steel & Power, Blue Star, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Endurance Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery, GE Power India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, JB Chemicals, JK Lakshmi Cement, RITES, Sonata Software, TeamLease Services, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Trident will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Titan Company reported 25% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 940 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 23.88% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,268 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Dr Reddys Laboratories consolidated net profit decreased 15.28% to Rs 1,255.7 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,482.2 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,038.2 crore in Q2 FY25, up 16.45% as agasint Rs 6,902.6 crore posted in Q2 FY24. The revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in global generics revenues.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved fund infusion by way of investment in equity shares of Dr. Reddys Laboratories LLC, Russia, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, upto an amount of Rs 600 crore. The fund will be used for working capital requirements.

Mankind Pharmas consolidated net profit jumped 28.96% to Rs 659 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 511 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 13.58% YoY to Rs 3,076 crore during the quarter.

GAIL India s consolidated net profit declined 16% to Rs 2,960 crore despite a 3.47% increase in revenue (excluding excise duty) to Rs 32,911.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24..

More From This Section

Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 77.48% in the September 2024 quarter

PB Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 50.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 1.85% in the September 2024 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Berger Paints India's consolidated net profit declined 7.53% to Rs 270 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 292 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose 0.28% YoY to Rs 2,775 crore during the quarter.

Timken India reported 3.22% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90 crore despite of 10.41% increase in revenue to Rs 753 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

JK Tyres consolidated net profit declined 43.77% to Rs 140 crore on 7.9% fall in revenue to Rs 3621 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story