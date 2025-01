Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 602.04 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 49.76% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 602.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 563.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.602.04563.3710.5512.6348.6059.9221.3335.4412.7125.30

