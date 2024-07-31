Pricol standalone net profit rises 36.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 594.36 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 36.13% to Rs 36.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 594.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 517.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales594.36517.75 15 OPM %11.9511.31 -PBDT69.3056.40 23 PBT49.5237.01 34 NP36.4026.74 36
