Prima Agro reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.432.43 0 OPM %11.11-19.34 -PBDT0.37-0.40 LP PBT0.19-0.58 LP NP0.14-0.23 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

