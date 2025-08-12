Prime Capital Market standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 179.31% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Prime Capital Market declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 179.31% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.810.291.2334.480.010.100.010.100.010.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News