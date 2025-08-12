Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 12.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance declined 12.35% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.100.04950.002700.000.951.090.951.090.710.81

