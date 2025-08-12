Nam Securities standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.19% to Rs 11.84 crore

Net profit of Nam Securities declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.19% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.8429.741.770.980.240.380.200.350.160.27

