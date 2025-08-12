Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit declines 77.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 14.94 crore

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries declined 77.63% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.9412.977.5614.420.891.650.230.990.170.76

