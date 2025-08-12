KBS India standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.57% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of KBS India rose 366.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 78.57% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.000.5630.00-16.070.420.110.370.080.280.06

