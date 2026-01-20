Prime Focus Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 207.6, down 4.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 18.83% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 207.6, down 4.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Prime Focus Ltd has eased around 5.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1384.6, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.1 lakh shares in last one month.