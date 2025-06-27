Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prime Focus Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Hindprakash Industries Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd and Almondz Global Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2025.

Prime Focus Ltd spiked 18.11% to Rs 135 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39199 shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd surged 13.77% to Rs 147.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4020 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd soared 13.08% to Rs 242.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2426 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd rose 12.05% to Rs 1077.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15571 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd spurt 10.03% to Rs 22.04. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22718 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

