Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with small gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 25,600 level. Media stocks rebounded after slipping in the last session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 190.23 points or 0.23% to 83,946.39. The Nifty 50 index added 66.55 points or 0.26% to 25,615.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,137 shares rose and 964 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.60% to 1,754.35. The index fell 1.09% in the previous trading session.

Sun TV Network (up 1.59%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.83%), PVR Inox (up 0.58%), D B Corp (up 0.46%) and Dish TV India (up 0.41%), Saregama India (up 0.4%), Tips Music (up 0.28%) added.

On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.74%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.3%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.06%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.38% to 6.298 from the previous close of 6.274.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4875 compared with its close of 85.7200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement fell 1.32% to Rs 95,808.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 97.21.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.42% to 4.270.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement rose 63 cents or 0.93% to $68.36 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 25,600 level; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades above 25,600; metal shares rally for 6th day

Sensex jumps 161 pts, Nifty trades above 25,600; oil & gas shares in demand

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

Nifty July futures trade at premium

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story