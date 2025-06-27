Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with small gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 25,600 level. Media stocks rebounded after slipping in the last session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 190.23 points or 0.23% to 83,946.39. The Nifty 50 index added 66.55 points or 0.26% to 25,615.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,137 shares rose and 964 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 0.60% to 1,754.35. The index fell 1.09% in the previous trading session. Sun TV Network (up 1.59%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.83%), PVR Inox (up 0.58%), D B Corp (up 0.46%) and Dish TV India (up 0.41%), Saregama India (up 0.4%), Tips Music (up 0.28%) added. On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.74%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.3%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.06%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.38% to 6.298 from the previous close of 6.274. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4875 compared with its close of 85.7200 during the previous trading session.