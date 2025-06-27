Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 190.23 points or 0.23% to 83,946.39. The Nifty 50 index added 66.55 points or 0.26% to 25,615.95.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.65%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,137 shares rose and 964 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index rose 0.60% to 1,754.35. The index fell 1.09% in the previous trading session.
Sun TV Network (up 1.59%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.83%), PVR Inox (up 0.58%), D B Corp (up 0.46%) and Dish TV India (up 0.41%), Saregama India (up 0.4%), Tips Music (up 0.28%) added.
On the other hand, Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.74%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.3%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.06%) declined.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.38% to 6.298 from the previous close of 6.274.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4875 compared with its close of 85.7200 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement fell 1.32% to Rs 95,808.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 97.21.
The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.42% to 4.270.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement rose 63 cents or 0.93% to $68.36 a barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app