Diamond Power Infra gains on re-commissioning EHV lab with NABL Accreditation

Diamond Power Infrastructure added 3.16% to Rs 132.20 after the company announce the re-commissioning of its extra high voltage (EHV) testing laboratory to meet the dynamic needs of India's power sector.

The laboratory has received NABL Accreditation (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories), the highest standard of testing validation and quality assurance in India. This accreditation underscores the lab's compliance with global testing standards and ensures that all results are both reliable and internationally recognized.

The EHV Testing Lab has been upgraded and fully capable of testing cables and systems up to 400 kV. The lab is equipped with high-end capabilities such as high voltage partial discharge (HVPD) testing for cables up to 400 kV, AC high voltage testing up to 1,000 kVA, impulse testing up to 1200 kV / 2400 kilo joules, and heating cycle tests. The laboratory has a total capacity of 1200 kV / 2400 kilo joules, making it a cutting-edge hub for high-voltage cable testing.

Krishna K. Thakur, vice president quality control said, Re-commissioning our EHV Testing Lab marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards technological excellence and self-reliance in the power sector. With NABL accreditation, we have not only met but exceeded the national benchmark, aligning with our vision to be a trusted partner in India's energy infrastructure development, this lab will ensure substantial reduction in testing charges and faster delivery of materials to our customers." Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturer of conductor, cables and transmission towers. The company's consolidated net profit fell 46.9% to Rs 7.66 crore on a 148.4% surge in net sales to Rs 333.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.