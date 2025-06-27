Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen near 2-week high as Fed cut bets grow

Yen near 2-week high as Fed cut bets grow

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen hovered near 144.4 per dollar on Friday, holding close to its two-week high as the US dollar extended its slide. The dollar index fell toward 97, its lowest since February 2022, amid rising bets on deeper Federal Reserve rate cuts. Market sentiment turned dovish after reports hinted that President Trump could announce his Fed Chair nominee by September or October. Meanwhile, Tokyos core inflation eased in June but stayed well above the BOJs 2% goal, keeping expectations alive for more rate hikes from the Bank of Japan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; media shares in demand

Nifty trades above 25,600 level; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades above 25,600; metal shares rally for 6th day

Sensex jumps 161 pts, Nifty trades above 25,600; oil & gas shares in demand

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story