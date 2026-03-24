Prime Focus Ltd soars 7.06%, rises for third straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.2, up 7.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 213.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% fall in NIFTY and a 15.99% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.2, up 7.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.14% on the day, quoting at 22993.4. The Sensex is at 74262.23, up 2.15%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 11.96% in last one month.