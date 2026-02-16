Prime Minister highlights role of budget in driving inclusive growth and strengthening India's position in global economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his perspectives on a wide range of issues shaping Indias economic and developmental trajectory. The Prime Minister spoke about this years Union Budget, highlighting its role in driving inclusive growth and strengthening Indias position in the global economy. He emphasized the momentum of the Reform Express, underscoring the Governments commitment to structural reforms that enhance transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content