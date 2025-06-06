Prime Minister outlines key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has outlined vision and key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in the regions connectivity. Modi mentioned that Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. He has also highlighted that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will ensure all weather connectivity and the introduction of Vande Bharat trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and generate employment.

