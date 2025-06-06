Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister outlines key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister outlines key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has outlined vision and key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in the regions connectivity. Modi mentioned that Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. He has also highlighted that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will ensure all weather connectivity and the introduction of Vande Bharat trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and generate employment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Estates gains after board approves related party transaction with ASLL

Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story