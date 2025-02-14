Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 57.33% to Rs 143.85 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 57.33% to Rs 143.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales143.8591.43 57 OPM %12.973.05 -PBDT17.441.48 1078 PBT4.42-8.80 LP NP2.29-15.19 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

