Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.33% to Rs 143.85 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 57.33% to Rs 143.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.143.8591.4312.973.0517.441.484.42-8.802.29-15.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News