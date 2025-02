Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 62.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.04% to Rs 15.10 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 62.53% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.04% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.109.0426.9527.214.323.204.263.184.2611.37

