GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 99.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 252.22 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 99.08% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 252.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.24% to Rs 42.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 921.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1030.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

