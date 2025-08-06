Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 80.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 580.42 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 80.46% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 580.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 604.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.580.42604.476.829.6437.1159.416.3633.664.8224.67

