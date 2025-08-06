TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 51.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance declined 51.93% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.594.8195.3093.566.274.756.194.751.743.62

