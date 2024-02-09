Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd and Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2024.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd and Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Prism Johnson Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 191.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39387 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd soared 9.85% to Rs 606.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Pipes Ltd spiked 9.56% to Rs 736.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10857 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd spurt 5.87% to Rs 1989.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd exploded 5.65% to Rs 1680.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14097 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News