Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prism Johnson Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 242.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 7.70% to Rs 611.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50825 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 705.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18431 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 6.18% to Rs 1385. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18571 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd jumped 6.15% to Rs 36.41. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

