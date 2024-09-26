Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Swan Energy Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2024.

Prism Johnson Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 242.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 7.70% to Rs 611.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50825 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 705.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18431 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 6.18% to Rs 1385. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18571 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd jumped 6.15% to Rs 36.41. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

