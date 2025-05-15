Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 2073.39 crore

Net profit of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 129.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 2073.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2030.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.87% to Rs 79.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 7211.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7331.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2073.392030.797211.477331.299.045.485.806.67151.6374.16342.07345.5418.64-52.12-141.35-68.26129.30-16.0679.93181.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News