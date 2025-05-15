Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.92%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.92% at 897.95 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd rose 4.99%, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 4.14% and Anant Raj Ltd jumped 3.09%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 7.00% over last one year compared to the 12.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.92% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.60% to close at 25062.1 while the SENSEX increased 1.48% to close at 82530.74 today.

