Prism Johnson spurts after securing additional coal linkages worth Rs 70.49 crore annually

Prism Johnson rose 7.05% to Rs 112.40 after the company was declared the successful bidder for supply of 1,28,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal per annum by subsidiaries of Coal India.

The coal linkages were awarded through a recently concluded auction conducted by MSTC for the cement industry.

Eastern Coalfields (ECL) will supply 24,000 MT of coal per annum, while South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will supply 1,04,000 MT per annum to the company. The supply agreements will be executed for a period of 10 years from the date of execution of the respective Fuel Supply Agreements.

The total value of the contracts with the Coal India subsidiaries is approximately Rs 70.49 crore per annum. The Fuel Supply Agreements are to be executed within 90 days from the issuance of the Letters of Intent dated 17 August 2026.

Following the successful bid, Prism Johnson's total coal linkage has increased to 2,79,400 MT per annum, covering approximately half of the annual fuel requirement of its Cement Division. The company's existing coal linkage stood at 1,51,400 MT per annum, of which 1,11,400 MT per annum is scheduled to expire in February 2027. The company said the new coal linkages will supplement its existing arrangements. The contracts are domestic in nature and do not constitute related party transactions. Prism Johnson is an integrated building materials companies, offering a wide range of products from cement and ready-mixed concrete to tiles and bath products.