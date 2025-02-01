Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 28.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 86.81% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 28.08% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 86.81% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.362.7313.8926.741.231.771.221.761.051.46

