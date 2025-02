Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 35.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.61% to Rs 503.40 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 35.48% to Rs 92.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 503.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 431.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.503.40431.7021.7119.37131.10100.20124.6094.7092.4068.20

