Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 111.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.96% to Rs 4.98 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 111.11% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.96% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.988.5815.262.911.340.741.310.730.950.45

