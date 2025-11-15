Banas Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.59% to Rs 18.99 crore

Net profit of Banas Finance reported to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 131.59% to Rs 18.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.998.2048.18-126.719.44-10.159.43-10.1510.99-9.53

