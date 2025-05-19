Shipping Corp Q4 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 185 cr

Shipping Corporation of India reported 39.74% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 185.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 307.28 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 6.18% YoY to Rs 1,325.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 171.34 crore in Q4 FY25, down 28.32%, compared to Rs 239.05 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses decreased 3.45% YoY to Rs 1,242.05 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 713.23 crore (down 10.82% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 163.41 crore (up 12.64% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 38.81 crore (down 4.05% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 238.62 crore (up 32.16% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 99.89 crore (down 45.85% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 927.51 crore (down 5.25% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 65.05 crore (down 19.21% YoY), during the quarter.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.24% to Rs 843.58 crore on 11.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,605.83 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.59 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval at the AGM.

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCIL) is a national carrier, with the Government of India (GoI) holding 63.75% of the equity as on 31 March 2025. SCIL is the largest Indian shipping company in terms of capacity with a diversified fleet profile. The company is diversified in terms of its business segments, namely, crude oil/product tankers, dry bulk, offshore services, and container operations. The company also has a presence in passenger vessels, chemicals and gas transportation.

The counter declined 1.14% to Rs 186.70 on the BSE.

