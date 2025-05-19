Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2025.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 1143.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59437 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 3112.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4639 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 8.96% to Rs 6.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1988.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 687.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd corrected 7.14% to Rs 1118.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27254 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd slipped 6.86% to Rs 116.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54753 shares in the past one month.

