Dodla Dairy gains as Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 68 cr

Dodla Dairy added 3.43% after the dairy product maker reported 45.12% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.96 crore on 15.51% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 909.62 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 90.28 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 40.75% from Rs 64.14 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, total expenses jumped 15.59% YoY to Rs 845.13 crore. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 613.32 crore (down 0.75% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 40.61 crore (up 20.50% YoY) during the quarter.

Value-Added Product sales for Q4 stood at Rs 284.10 crore, marking a 28.2% year-on-year growth.

EBITDA jumped by 10.74% YoY to Rs 83.50 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 9.2% in Q4 FY25 as against 9.6% posted in Q4 FY24.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director of Dodla Dairy, Dodla Sunil Reddy said, I am pleased to share that during FY25, the companys PAT surpassed the Rs. 2,000 million milestone, reaching Rs 2,599 million, on the back of a topline of Rs 37,201 million, which grew at a healthy rate of 19%. This robust performance was primarily driven by faster growth in VAP and healthy performance in Africa as well as the Orgafeed business. Also, I would like to update you that the Board has approved dividend distribution of Rs 2 per share (20% of the face value).

Our extensive procurement network and long-term relationships with the farmers underscore the underlying strength of our company. Over time, the company has built a strong leadership team, with dedicated General Managers heading each business vertical and reporting directly to the CEO of the company.

Their contributions have been instrumental to our growth journey. We remain focused on advancing Dodla Dairys integrated business model through both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. With a continuous focus towards expanding our product reach and portfolio basket, we are confident to achieve accelerated growth in the coming years

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit rallied 51.20% to Rs 56.70 crore on 10.97% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 807.87 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 55.88% to Rs 259.93 crore on 19.02 rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,720.1 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, for the approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The said final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. The company has fixed 07 July 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement of members to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Further, the board of directors, based on the recommendations of the Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee, has approved the re-appointment of Dodla Sunil Reddy as Managing Director of the company for a further term of five years, effective from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2031.

Dodla Dairy is a leading Indian dairy company. They procure, process, and sell a wide range of milk and milk products. With operations in multiple states, including international operations in Uganda and Kenya, Dodla Dairy has a strong distribution network of milk chilling centers, sales offices, agents, distributors, and retail parlors. Their diverse product portfolio includes milk, butter milk, ghee, curd, paneer, flavored milk, and more.

