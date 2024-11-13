Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 93.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 8.46% to Rs 85.77 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 93.65% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 85.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales85.7793.70 -8 OPM %17.5113.03 -PBDT18.709.95 88 PBT13.256.92 91 NP7.323.78 94

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

