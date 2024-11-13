Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 93.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.46% to Rs 85.77 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 93.65% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 85.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.85.7793.7017.5113.0318.709.9513.256.927.323.78

