TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 32.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 49.12 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 32.69% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.49.1247.9834.5925.8621.1316.4019.8714.8614.5310.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News